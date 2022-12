Rittich gave up four goals on 26 shots in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Rittich gave up a pair of goals in each of the first two periods, and the Jets never bounced back. He had won his last three starts and is now at 3-2-0 with 15 goals allowed on 26 shots this season. With Connor Hellebuyck playing well as the primary goalie, Rittich's chances to play are likely to remain infrequent.