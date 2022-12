Rittich will get the starting nod in Chicago on Friday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Rittich yielded four goals on 26 shots in a loss against Columbus on Dec. 2. The 30-year-old is now 3-2-0 with a pedestrian 3.07 GAA and .881 save percentage. He'll continue to get little work as Connor Hellebuyck's primary backup.