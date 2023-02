Rittich will face the Islanders at home Sunday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

The 30-year-old netminder stopped all 10 shots he faced Friday against Colorado after Connor Hellebuyck was pulled. Rittich will now make his first start since Feb. 16. He's 9-5-0 with a 2.43 GAA and a .913 save percentage this season. Since the start of January, Rittich is 4-1-0 with a 2.15 GAA through seven appearances.