Rittich will be in the crease for Sunday's road game versus Seattle, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Rittich made 22 saves in a 3-1 win over Chicago on Dec. 9 during his last appearance. He has a 4-2-0 record this season with a 2.72 GAA and an .893 save percentage. Rittich will get the second half of Winnipeg's back-to-back after Connor Hellebuyck played in Saturday's 5-1 win against Vancouver.