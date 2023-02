Rittich stopped 27 of 29 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout victory over the Kraken.

Rittich, starting in place of Connor Hellebuyck (illness), allowed two goals on 29 shots in a shootout win. The 30-year-old Rittich has won his last four starts, improving to 9-4-0 with a .911 save percentage on the season. Despite his solid play, Rittich is merely a streaming option at this point while backing up Hellebuyck.