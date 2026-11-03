Mercer (upper body) will play in Tuesday's road clash against the Canadiens, per Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press.

Mercer won't miss any time after he appeared on Monday's injury report with an upper-body issue. Overall, the 25-year-old center has posted six points, 30 shots on net, 13 hits and 10 blocked shots across 15 outings between New Jersey and Winnipeg this season. Head coach Scott Arniel didn't state where Mercer would draw into Tuesday's lineup, but fantasy managers can likely expect the young winger to see his standard amount of playing time from one of the team's bottom-three lines.