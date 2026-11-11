Mercer scored twice, including the game winner, in a 4-2 win over New Jersey on Tuesday. One of the goals came on the power play.

It was Mercer's first game against his former squad. He came to the Jets in the Connor Hellebuyck trade. Mercer is clearly starting to get comfortable in Winnipeg -- he has three goals and one assist in his last three games. Two of those snipes were game winners. Overall, Mercer has 10 points (three goals, seven assists; 37 shots) in 19 games combined; six of those (three goals, three assists) have come in Winnipeg.