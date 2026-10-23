Mercer, Alexander Command, Nico Daws, Nick Bjugstad (pectoral) and a pair of draft picks were traded to the Jets from the Devils on Friday in exchange for Connor Hellebuyck.

Mercer appeared in all 82 regular-season games with the Devils across the past five seasons, and he appeared in the team's first 10 matchups of the 2026-27 campaign. He's recorded no goals, four assists, nine hits and eight blocked shots while averaging 15:06 of ice time to begin the year, and he should continue to have plenty of opportunities to make an impact with his new team.