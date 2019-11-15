Jets' Declan Chisholm: Excelling at junior level
Chisholm picked up a goal and added two assists in OHL Peterborough's 6-5 overtime win over Niagara on Thursday.
Chisholm has quickly established himself as one of the NHL's better defensive prospects. The 2018 fifth-rounder (150th overall) already has 25 assists and 27 points in just 19 games this season. He is second among all OHL defensemen in scoring and tied for third overall in assists. Credit goes to the Winnipeg scouting staff for finding a potential top-four regular so late in the draft.
