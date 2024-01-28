Chisholm was placed on waivers Sunday, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.
Chisholm had been a healthy scratch in Winnipeg's last 23 games. The 24-year-old blueliner saw action in two contests this season, grabbing an assist and blocking a pair of shots. If he clears waivers, Chisholm will likely return to AHL Manitoba.
More News
-
Jets' Declan Chisholm: Back from conditioning loan•
-
Jets' Declan Chisholm: Heads to AHL for conditioning•
-
Jets' Declan Chisholm: Serving depth role•
-
Jets' Declan Chisholm: Suffers lower-body injury•
-
Jets' Declan Chisholm: Agrees to one-year contract•
-
Jets' Declan Chisholm: Headed back to minors•