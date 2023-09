Chisholm aggravated a lower-body injury Saturday, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Chisholm isn't expected to break camp with the Jets and this injury certainly doesn't help his cause. Chisholm played a pair of games with the Jets in 2021-22 and spent all of last season at AHL Manitoba. The defenseman had five goals and 43 points in 59 AHL games last season.