Everberg signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Jets on Sunday, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

Everberg spent last season in the KHL, posting 11 goals and 16 points in 50 games. That production isn't anything to call home about, but Everberg's 6-foot-4, 205-pound stature molds him into a power forward. Expect the 26-year-old to try proving himself in AHL Manitoba.