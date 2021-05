Forbort posted an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Canucks.

Forbort helped out on a Mason Appleton tally in the third period. The assist was Forbort's second in the last three games, although he had gone 10 outings without a point prior to that. The 29-year-old blueliner is up to 12 points, 66 shots on net, 79 hits, 113 blocked shots and 35 PIM through 55 appearances.