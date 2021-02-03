Forbort scored a goal on a team-leading five shots Tuesday in a 3-2 win over the Flames. He also provided three blocks, two hits and two PIM.

Forbort enjoyed a fine all-around night on the scoresheet, highlighted by his first-period goal that gave the Jets a 2-0 lead just 30 seconds after teammate Trevor Lewis had opened the scoring. It was the first goal in a Winnipeg uniform for the 28-year-old, who's known more for his work in the defensive zone. Forbort had one assist in 20 games between Los Angeles and Calgary in 2019-20 and has never eclipsed 18 points in a single season.