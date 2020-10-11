Forbort signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Jets on Sunday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

The 28-year-old spent parts of last season with both the Kings and the Flames, accumulating just one assist and a minus-5 rating across 20 games. Forbort will likely be leaned upon in more of a heavy role on the blue line for the Jets, as he's dished out 462 hits and 484 blocks in the past four seasons. If the Duluth, MN product makes the final roster, he'll likely be more of a depth defenseman on the third defensive pair for the 2020-21 campaign.