Forbort scored a goal in Wednesday night's 5-3 loss to the Canadiens in the opening game of Round 2.

Talk about an unlikely goal scorer, the American D-man scored just his third goal of this calendar year on a nice feed from Pierre-Luc Dubois to give the Jets life in the third. Forbort logged 22:00 of ice time in the contest, providing 1 hit and 1 shot on goal in the process.