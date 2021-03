Forbort supplied an assist, three hits, and six blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Forbort was the unsung hero in the contest as he made life easier for goalie Connor Hellebuyck and asserted himself on both ends of the ice. His offensive stat totals aren't noteworthy, but it is worth knowing that he's averaging 21:09 of ice time -- easily a career high.