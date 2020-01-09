Jets' Dmitry Kulikov: Activated off injured reserve
Kulikov (upper body) has been taken off injured reserve ahead of Thursday's matchup with Boston.
Kulikov figures to slot back into the lineup in Thursday's clash, though who gets bounced from the blue line remains to be seen, with the most likely candidates being Sami Niku or Anthony Bitetto. Given Kulikov's limited offensive upside, he won't offer much in terms of fantasy value the rest of the way.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.