Kulikov (upper body) has been taken off injured reserve ahead of Thursday's matchup with Boston.

Kulikov figures to slot back into the lineup in Thursday's clash, though who gets bounced from the blue line remains to be seen, with the most likely candidates being Sami Niku or Anthony Bitetto. Given Kulikov's limited offensive upside, he won't offer much in terms of fantasy value the rest of the way.

