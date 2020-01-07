Jets' Dmitry Kulikov: Available against Leafs
Kulikov (upper body) is healthy enough to play versus Toronto on Wednesday, Paul Friesen of Winnipeg Sun reports.
Coach Paul Maurice told reporters that Kulikov is an option if needed Wednesday, but didn't go so far as to confirm he would be in the lineup. The Jets could opt to continue utilizing youngster Sami Niku rather than going back to Kulikov. The Russian should be officially activated off injured reserve once Maurice decides to put him back in the lineup.
