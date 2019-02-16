Kulikov (upper body) will return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Senators, NHL.com's Scott Billeck reports.

Kulikov's return will bolster the Jets' depth at defense, but it won't impact any fantasy lineups, as he's only notched four assists in 33 contests this campaign. The 28-year-old blueliner is expected to skate with Tyler Myers on Winnipeg's bottom pairing against Ottawa.