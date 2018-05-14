Jets' Dmitry Kulikov: Cleared for action
Kulikov (back) is eligible to return to the lineup, Pierre LeBrun of the Athletic reports.
Having Kulikov healthy is certainly a positive for the Jets, but fantasy owners are unlikely to benefit given the quality of depth ahead of him on the blue line. Unless somebody else gets injured, the Russian figures to spend the remainder of the postseason watching from the press box. Ben Chiarot would be the most likely candidate to get bounced in favor of the 26-year-old.
