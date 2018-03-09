Play

Jets' Dmitry Kulikov: Dealing with upper-body injury

Per coach Paul Maurice, Kulikov is considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Kulikov's day-to-day tag suggests his injury likely isn't overly serious, so it's possible he'll be able to recover in time for Saturday's matchup with the Flyers. However, if he's unable to go, Joe Morrow will replace him the lineup against Philadelphia.

