Jets' Dmitry Kulikov: Dealing with upper-body injury

Despite initial reports, Kulikov's upper-body ailment will keep him out of Thursday's matchup with the Ducks, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

Kulikov will be replaced in the lineup by Ben Chiarot, rather than youngster Tucker Poolman. Considering the 26-year-old Kulikov is averaging a mere 17:02 of ice time, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see he is bogged down in an 18-game goal drought. During his goalless streak, the blueliner has added a mere two helpers, 22 hits and 24 blocks -- not exactly the type of fantasy production owners are generally looking for.