Jets' Dmitry Kulikov: Dealing with upper-body injury
Despite initial reports, Kulikov's upper-body ailment will keep him out of Thursday's matchup with the Ducks, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
Kulikov will be replaced in the lineup by Ben Chiarot, rather than youngster Tucker Poolman. Considering the 26-year-old Kulikov is averaging a mere 17:02 of ice time, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see he is bogged down in an 18-game goal drought. During his goalless streak, the blueliner has added a mere two helpers, 22 hits and 24 blocks -- not exactly the type of fantasy production owners are generally looking for.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...