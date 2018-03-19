Jets' Dmitry Kulikov: Decides against surgery

Kulikov (back) has decided not to undergo surgery for his back problem, Sara Orlesky of TSN.ca reports.

Kulikov was reportedly ready to go under the knife, but instead will pursue other treatment options. The defenseman will be reevaluated in four weeks, which could open the door for him returning during the postseason -- although whether he is cleared in a month's time remains to be scene. In the meantime, Joe Morrow and Tucker Poolman will likely compete for minutes until Jacob Trouba (concussion) is cleared to return.