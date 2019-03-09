Jets' Dmitry Kulikov: Earns helper
Kulikov notched an assist in Friday's 8-1 win over the Hurricanes.
Kulikov now has two assists over his last three games, but that accounts for a third of his six points in 42 games this year. Kulikov is a stay-at-home defenseman, and he doesn't generate enough hits or blocked shots (70 and 51, respectively) to warrant much fantasy interest. He'll stay in the lineup due to the injury bug biting three of his fellow defenders.
