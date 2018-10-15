Jets' Dmitry Kulikov: Eases back in
Kulikov made his season debut Sunday, logging 12:33 of ice time in a 3-1 home win over the Hurricanes.
Kulikov filled in for Dustin Byfuglien, who missed the game due to an upper-body injury. A back injury had cut into valuable training camp action for the former, so it wasn't all that surprising that Kulikov saw about seven fewer minutes than his career average in this one.
