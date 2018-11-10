Jets' Dmitry Kulikov: Exits with injury
Kulikov won't return to Friday's game versus the Avalanche due to an upper-body injury.
Kulikov hasn't been a nightly player due to healthy scratches, and he has just one assist through five games. His next chance to play will be Sunday against the Devils. If he can't go, Joe Morrow will slot back in and the Jets will likely dip into AHL Manitoba for depth.
