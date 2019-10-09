Kulikov (personal) is expected to return to the lineup for Thursday's game against the Wild, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.

Kulikov was granted a leave of absence to be present for the birth of his child, but he'll be back in action against Minnesota. The 28-year-old will likely slot into a top-four role for the Jets, but he has virtually zero offensive upside, so he can be ignored in all but the deepest of fantasy formats.