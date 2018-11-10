Kulikov (upper body) is expected to miss at least a month, per Jets head coach Paul Maurice, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Maurice is still mulling over who to call up from AHL Manitoba as a replacement for the oft-injured Kulikov, but prospect Sami Niku seems to be a logical candidate for the job since the 22-year-old spent four seasons honing his craft in Finland before joining the AHL's Moose and enjoying a cup of coffee with the Jets last year.