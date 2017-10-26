Jets' Dmitry Kulikov: Game-time decision
Kulikov (lower body) might be eligible to return against the Penguins on Thursday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.
Kulikov has been practicing with the team and is projected to return to the lineup; however, the team had just an optional skate prior to its clash with Pittsburgh, which means fantasy owners will have to wait until pre-game warmups for confirmation of the blueliner's status.
More News
-
Jets' Dmitry Kulikov: Week-to-week with lower-body injury•
-
Jets' Dmitry Kulikov: Suffers injury Saturday•
-
Jets' Dmitry Kulikov: Signs three-year deal with Winnipeg•
-
Sabres' Dmitry Kulikov: Gets goal and assist in win•
-
Sabres' Dmitry Kulikov: Will play Saturday•
-
Sabres' Dmitry Kulikov: Approaching return•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...