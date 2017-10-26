Jets' Dmitry Kulikov: Game-time decision

Kulikov (lower body) might be eligible to return against the Penguins on Thursday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Kulikov has been practicing with the team and is projected to return to the lineup; however, the team had just an optional skate prior to its clash with Pittsburgh, which means fantasy owners will have to wait until pre-game warmups for confirmation of the blueliner's status.

