Jets' Dmitry Kulikov: Hampered by injuries

Kulikov was limited to a mere 62 games this season due to injuries.

Not only did Kulikov miss the 28 contests as a result of a back injury, it also caused him to be a healthy scratch for three outings, before returning for the final game of the year. Where the Russian fits into the Jets' lineup next season likely won't be decided until closer to training camp, but if it becomes clear he will be watching more than playing, the club will almost certainly look at moving him due to his $4.3 million cap hit -- a high price to pay for a fringe defenseman.