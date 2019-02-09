Jets' Dmitry Kulikov: Hampered by upper-body injury
Kulikov is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
The oft-injured defenseman's next chance to suit up will arrive Sunday. Fortunately, this won't affect many fantasy owners -- if any at all -- since Kulikov only has four assists representing his point total over 33 games this season, and that isn't a level of production that would render him useful.
