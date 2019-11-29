Jets' Dmitry Kulikov: Injured in Friday's game
Kulikov (upper body) won't return to Friday's game in Anaheim, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Kulikov got injured in the first period after playing just 3:59, leaving the Jets with only five defensemen for the rest of the contest. He'll be hard-pressed to make a quick turnaround and suit up Saturday against the Kings, though more definitive word on his status should surface prior to that game.
