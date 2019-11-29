Kulikov (upper body) won't return to Friday's game in Anaheim, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Kulikov got injured in the first period after playing just 3:59, leaving the Jets with only five defensemen for the rest of the contest. He'll be hard-pressed to make a quick turnaround and suit up Saturday against the Kings, though more definitive word on his status should surface prior to that game.