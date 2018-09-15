Jets' Dmitry Kulikov: Making strides in recovery
Kulikov (back) is showing progress, as he's been on the ice for informal skates and was present for the first day of training camp Friday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Kulikov has only averaged 61 games per season over the last three years of NHL service time split between the Panthers, Sabres and Jets. The Russian's latest obstacle is making a full recovery from back surgery. When healthy, the hope is that Kulikov will be comfortable doing what he does best -- roughing up the opposition and fearlessly stepping in front of shots to help the goaltender. Kulikov's accumulated 864 hits and 760 blocked shots in 569 career contests at the highest level.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...