Kulikov missed Tuesday's game due to the flu, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Kulikov had made two appearances since returning from an upper-body injury. The Russian will hope to be ready for Friday's game against the Lightning, as Carl Dahlstrom (upper body) appears set for an extended absence. Regardless of Kulikov's status Friday, expect the Jets to call up a defenseman from AHL Manitoba.

