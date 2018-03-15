Jets' Dmitry Kulikov: Out indefinitely

Kulikov (upper body) remains without a time frame to return to action, Sara Orlesky of TSN.ca reports.

It seems inflammation in Kulikov's affected area is making it hard for the Jets medical staff to determine the severity of his injury. Prior to getting hurt, the defenseman was bogged down in a 13-game pointless streak and will likely miss the 20-point mark for the third consecutive season.

