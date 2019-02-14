Jets' Dmitry Kulikov: Out of lineup versus Avs
Kulikov (upper body) won't be in action against Colorado on Thursday, Sara Orlesky of TSN.ca reports.
Kulikov will miss his fourth game due to his upper-body issue. Even once given the green light to play, the Russian could struggle to break into the lineup and may find himself relegated to the press box in favor of Joe Morrow and Ben Chiarot.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...