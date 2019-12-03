Coach Paul Maurice said Kulikov (upper body) will be out until the All-Star break, which starts Jan. 23, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.

The injury woes on Winnipeg's blue line continue. Kulikov is expected to be placed on IR and potentially even long-term IR to afford the team relief for his $4.33 million AAV contract. The 29-year-old has recorded four points, 40 hits and 38 blocked shots over 25 games.