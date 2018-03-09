Jets' Dmitry Kulikov: Out versus Flyers

Kulikov (upper body) will not suit up against Philadelphia on Saturday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Kulikov was classified as day-to-day by coach Paul Maurice following Thursday's matchup with New Jersey, but won't be ready in time for the Flyers. The blueliner is stuck in a 13-game pointless streak, so few fantasy owners are likely to be affected by his absence. In the meantime, Joe Morrow will rejoin the lineup to fill in for Kulikov. Don't be surprised to see Tucker Poolman make his way back up from AHL Manitoba in order to provide some additional defensive depth.