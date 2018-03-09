Jets' Dmitry Kulikov: Out versus Flyers
Kulikov (upper body) will not suit up against Philadelphia on Saturday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Kulikov was classified as day-to-day by coach Paul Maurice following Thursday's matchup with New Jersey, but won't be ready in time for the Flyers. The blueliner is stuck in a 13-game pointless streak, so few fantasy owners are likely to be affected by his absence. In the meantime, Joe Morrow will rejoin the lineup to fill in for Kulikov. Don't be surprised to see Tucker Poolman make his way back up from AHL Manitoba in order to provide some additional defensive depth.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...