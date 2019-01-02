Jets' Dmitry Kulikov: Pointless streak continues
Kulikov has failed to register a point in 12 straight games.
Since returning from injury, Kulikov is averaging a meager 13:27 of ice time, which probably explains his trouble getting on the scoresheet. Despite an injury to Dustin Byfuglien (ankle), the 27-year-old has not seen a noticeable uptick in ice time. Kulikov's lack of offensive acumen makes him a low-end fantasy option.
