Jets' Dmitry Kulikov: Pointless streak drags on
Kulikov is pointless in six straight games, dating back to Oct. 13 versus Pittsburgh.
Kulikov is also bogged down in a 10-game goal drought. While the blueliner isn't expected to be an offensive force for the Jets, the team was likely hoping for more when it signed him in 2017. The last time the Russian topped the 20-point mark was in 2014-15 when he was with the Panthers.
