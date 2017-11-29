Jets' Dmitry Kulikov: Pots assist against Minnesota
Kulikov garnered a helper in Monday's 7-3 blowout of the Wild.
Since returning from a brief two-game absence due to injury, Kulikov has notched four assists, 14 hits and 20 blocked shots in 17 contests. The defenseman -- who signed a three-year deal with the Jets in the offseason -- appears to have settled into his role in Winnipeg after being miscast and under utilized in Buffalo last year. Getting back to being a 20-point player likely he was with the Panthers is certainly not outside the realm of possibility for the 2009 first-round pick.
