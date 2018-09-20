Jets' Dmitry Kulikov: Practicing with non-game group

Kulikov (back) took the ice Thursday with the non-game group, Sara Orlesky of TSN.ca reports.

While the news means Kulikov won't be in action against the Oilers on Thursday, his participation in practice could clear the way for him to suit up versus Calgary on Friday or Edmonton on Sunday. If he can stay healthy, the blueliner should get back to being a 20-plus minute per game player this season.

