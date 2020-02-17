Jets' Dmitry Kulikov: Rare multi-point effort
Kulikov registered two assists, two shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.
Kulikov's two helpers accounted for his first multi-point outing of the year. The Russian blueliner now has nine points, 86 hits, 59 blocked shots and 46 shots on net in 40 contests this season. Between injuries and a defense-first role, Kulikov hasn't done enough to warrant fantasy attention.
