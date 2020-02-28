Jets' Dmitry Kulikov: Rare tally stands as GWG
Kulikov scored a goal and added four hits with two blocks in Thursday's 3-0 victory over the Capitals.
Kulikov opened the scoring six-and-a-half minutes into the game, providing the only offense the Jets would need behind Connor Hellebuyck's shutout. It was only the second goal of the season for Kulikov, who last found the net way back on Oct. 4, the second game of the season. The 29-year-old defenseman has just 10 points in 46 games on the year.
