Jets' Dmitry Kulikov: Ready to rock Thursday

Kulikov (lower body) is in the lineup for Thursday's clash with the Penguins.

Kulikov has enjoyed a solid start to the 2017-18 campaign, notching one goal and two assists in five games, but he only totaled five points in 47 games with the Sabres last season, so his current level of production likely isn't sustainable. He'll skate in a third-pairing role Thursday against Pittsburgh.

