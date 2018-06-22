Jets' Dmitry Kulikov: Recovering from back surgery

Kulikov underwent back surgery shortly after the Western Conference finals and is expected to be ready for training camp, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Kulikov was limited to 62 games due to his back injury in 2017-18, so the Jets will hope the surgery he underwent in May will help him enjoy a far healthier campaign in 2018-19. The 27-year-old blueliner will remain a solid third-pairing option for Winnipeg next season, but his lack of offensive upside will keep him off the radar in most fantasy formats.