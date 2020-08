Kulikov collected an assist in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Flames in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Kulikov supplied the secondary assist on Andrew Copp's opening goal in the first period. Kulikov had only two goals and 10 points in 51 outings during the regular season. The Russian blueliner isn't known for his offense -- it's his physicality (104 hits, 77 blocked shots) that accounts for most of his contributions on the ice.