Jets' Dmitry Kulikov: Remains out Tuesday
Kulikov (upper body) won't be in the lineup versus the Rangers on Tuesday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Considering the Jets sent Sami Niku down to the minors, Kulikov is probably healthy enough to suit up in an emergency since the club doesn't have any additional blue-line depth. Even once fully fit, the Russian could struggle to break into the roster and could find himself serving as a healthy scratch more often than not.
