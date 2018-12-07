Kulikov (upper body) was officially activated off injured reserve in order to suit up against the Blues on Friday.

Kulikov hasn't broken the 20-point mark since 2014-15 when he was with the Panthers and is unlikely to do so this season, Given his limited offensive upside, the 27-year-old won't offer much in terms of fantasy value and could find himself serving as a healthy scratch from time-to-time.

